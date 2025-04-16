Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Super Micro Computer

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 53 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,738,013, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $2,706,153.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $83.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale activity within a strike price range from $18.0 to $83.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $17.6 $16.85 $17.23 $24.00 $689.2K 242 1 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $31.00 $380.0K 2.1K 1.1K SMCI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $24.0 $23.75 $23.75 $50.00 $304.0K 3.6K 202 SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.5 $34.00 $198.1K 1.7K 806 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.56 $0.51 $0.53 $55.00 $159.0K 9.0K 3.0K

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer

With a trading volume of 27,263,452, the price of SMCI is down by -5.76%, reaching $31.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for SMCI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Underweight Neutral Mar 2025 Rosenblatt Reinstates Buy Feb 2025 Barclays Reinstates Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SMCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.