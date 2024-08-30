Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Stellantis

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Stellantis.

Looking at options history for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $96,112 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $608,800.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $18.0 for Stellantis over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Stellantis's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Stellantis's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

Stellantis Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $15.00 $212.8K 1.9K 798 STLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.1 $3.34 $15.00 $143.6K 1.9K 1.3K STLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.75 $0.65 $0.7 $18.00 $104.0K 4.2K 1.4K STLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.3 $2.15 $2.24 $17.00 $87.3K 4.2K 400 STLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.35 $1.25 $1.3 $17.00 $55.0K 14.6K 1.0K

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV was formed on Jan. 16, 2021, from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. The combination of the two companies created the world's fifth-largest automaker, with 14 automobile brands. In 2023, pro forma Stellantis had sales volume of 6.2 million vehicles and EUR 189.5 billion in revenue, albeit affected by the microchip shortage. Europe is Stellantis' largest market, accounting for 44% of 2023 global volume while North America and South America were 29% and 15%, respectively.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Stellantis, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Stellantis's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,161,597, with STLA's price down by -0.18%, positioned at $16.71. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 167 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Stellantis

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $16.44.

An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

