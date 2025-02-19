Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Spotify Technology

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $91,825, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,058,236.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $380.0 to $860.0 for Spotify Technology over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $380.0 to $860.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $263.9 $262.0 $262.0 $400.00 $393.0K 55 0 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $42.3 $38.9 $41.55 $860.00 $82.8K 2 20 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $260.25 $256.9 $256.9 $380.00 $77.0K 70 0 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $134.2 $132.45 $132.45 $520.00 $66.2K 228 5 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $56.9 $56.15 $56.15 $660.00 $56.1K 95 8

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 600 million monthly active users and 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

In light of the recent options history for Spotify Technology, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 632,163, with SPOT's price up by 1.5%, positioned at $640.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. Expert Opinions on Spotify Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $668.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Spotify Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

