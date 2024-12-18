Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in SoundHound AI

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoundHound AI.

Looking at options history for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $527,592 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,390,797.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $37.0 for SoundHound AI over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SoundHound AI's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SoundHound AI's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $37.0, over the past month.

SoundHound AI Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.66 $2.66 $2.66 $20.00 $226.8K 1.1K 2.3K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.4 $5.25 $5.4 $20.00 $108.0K 12.6K 6.6K SOUN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.89 $0.81 $0.85 $15.00 $85.0K 5.7K 1.9K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.05 $8.75 $8.95 $14.00 $82.3K 3.8K 517 SOUN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.03 $2.02 $2.02 $13.00 $81.0K 450 415

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

SoundHound AI's Current Market Status With a volume of 68,088,412, the price of SOUN is up 20.58% at $23.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for SoundHound AI

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on SoundHound AI, maintaining a target price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SoundHound AI options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

