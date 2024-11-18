Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Sirius XM Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SIRI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Sirius XM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $391,095, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $237,780.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $27.0 for Sirius XM Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sirius XM Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sirius XM Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $13.0 to $27.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $23.00 $111.7K 226 2 SIRI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.67 $2.66 $2.66 $27.00 $108.7K 876 1.4K SIRI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.6 $2.59 $2.6 $27.00 $100.1K 876 2.9K SIRI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.71 $2.65 $2.65 $27.00 $79.5K 876 401 SIRI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.95 $2.94 $2.94 $25.00 $58.9K 241 205

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM operates almost exclusively in the US through its SiriusXM and Pandora audio services. SiriusXM is primarily a satellite radio service, which offers nationwide coverage and mostly ad-free listening, with proprietary channels and exclusive content. It makes agreements with automakers to install its radios in vehicles and give trial services to vehicle buyers, which have traditionally fed its subscriber base. The company operates the service through a handful of geostationary satellites that it owns and operates, but it now offers a streaming SiriusXM option as well. Pandora, which makes up a much smaller portion of revenue and profit, offers a subscription and ad-supported streaming music service that competes with industry giants like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Present Market Standing of Sirius XM Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 2,373,953, the SIRI's price is down by -1.57%, now at $25.39. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 73 days. What The Experts Say On Sirius XM Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $27.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Sirius XM Holdings, targeting a price of $21. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Pivotal Research keeps a Buy rating on Sirius XM Holdings with a target price of $37. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on Sirius XM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $28. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Neutral rating for Sirius XM Holdings, targeting a price of $28.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

