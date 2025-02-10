Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Shopify

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SHOP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 119 extraordinary options activities for Shopify. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 45 are puts, totaling $3,740,750, and 74 are calls, amounting to $7,551,513.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $175.0 for Shopify, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Shopify stands at 1080.54, with a total volume reaching 86,170.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Shopify, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $175.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.95 $7.8 $7.75 $123.00 $1.4M 619 2.0K SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $7.25 $7.05 $7.25 $123.00 $1.3M 216 2.4K SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.0 $8.65 $8.7 $85.00 $1.3M 8 2.2K SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $22.6 $22.3 $22.45 $100.00 $561.2K 111 1.8K SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $18.35 $18.05 $18.2 $105.00 $455.0K 307 1.7K

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

In light of the recent options history for Shopify, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Shopify's Current Market Status With a volume of 9,311,742, the price of SHOP is up 2.38% at $120.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Shopify

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $130.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $130.

