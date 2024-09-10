Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Shopify

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SHOP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Shopify. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $651,830, and 5 are calls, amounting to $399,825.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $80.0 for Shopify over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.9 $14.5 $14.9 $70.00 $298.0K 3.2K 200 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.7 $11.7 $65.00 $233.6K 3.4K 200 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.3 $6.25 $6.25 $70.00 $156.2K 4.8K 770 SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.7 $17.55 $17.7 $80.00 $88.5K 3.0K 50 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $5.45 $5.35 $5.35 $65.00 $79.7K 3 151

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

In light of the recent options history for Shopify, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Shopify's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,875,244, the price of SHOP is down -1.17% at $67.33. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days. What The Experts Say On Shopify

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $73.25.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $70. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $76. An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Hold rating on Shopify, maintaining a target price of $80. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Shopify, targeting a price of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

