Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Sea

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Sea (NYSE:SE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Sea.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $861,901, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $740,935.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $125.0 for Sea over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 1875.29 with a total volume of 4,321.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $30.5 $29.85 $30.5 $125.00 $454.4K 0 152 SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.6 $11.4 $11.4 $97.50 $171.0K 1.7K 161 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $15.8 $15.65 $15.8 $83.00 $139.0K 1 176 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.65 $110.00 $130.6K 1.7K 347 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $15.2 $14.8 $14.8 $83.00 $130.2K 1 88

About Sea

Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value and number of transactions. Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce, which is now the main growth driver. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in eight core markets. Indonesia accounts for 35% of GMV, with the rest split mainly among Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. For Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022 and accounted for 74% of gaming revenue in 2021. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending and we foresee it becoming a larger part of the entire busines in the long term as its loan book has grown to $3.5 billion in 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Sea, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Sea Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,870,229, the SE's price is up by 0.14%, now at $99.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Sea

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $96.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Sea, targeting a price of $96.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

