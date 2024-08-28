Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Scorpio Tankers

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in STNG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Scorpio Tankers. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 75% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,333, and 7 calls, totaling $844,240.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $95.0 for Scorpio Tankers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Scorpio Tankers's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Scorpio Tankers's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Scorpio Tankers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $3.0 $4.7 $90.00 $313.0K 1.1K 913 STNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.6 $3.2 $3.8 $95.00 $205.2K 685 563 STNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $5.0 $5.0 $90.00 $123.0K 1.1K 247 STNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.2 $2.0 $2.05 $77.50 $81.9K 1.0K 1.8K STNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $11.2 $11.2 $72.50 $44.8K 1 100

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products. It owns, lease finances or bareboat charters in hundred ten product tankers namely thirty nine LR2 tankers, fifty seven MR tankers and forteeen Handymax tankers. The company's fleet of tankers is the largest, most eco-friendly and newest fleet on the water hauling clean petroleum products. They provide seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company generates majority of its revenue from MR vessel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Scorpio Tankers, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Scorpio Tankers's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 497,097, the STNG's price is down by -1.37%, now at $70.44. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. What The Experts Say On Scorpio Tankers

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Scorpio Tankers, targeting a price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Scorpio Tankers options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

