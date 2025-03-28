Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Salesforce

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Salesforce. Our analysis of options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) revealed 33 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $1,450,512, and 14 were calls, valued at $834,752.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $500.0 for Salesforce over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1067.92 with a total volume of 4,584.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $18.75 $18.45 $18.6 $320.00 $279.0K 2.2K 165 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $28.5 $28.35 $28.5 $280.00 $273.6K 815 125 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $11.15 $10.95 $11.05 $270.00 $209.9K 1.7K 372 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.75 $10.1 $10.35 $280.00 $207.0K 1.3K 204 CRM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $86.3 $83.55 $84.94 $360.00 $169.8K 324 20

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,695,230, the CRM's price is down by -2.26%, now at $271.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Salesforce

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $371.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Salesforce with a target price of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $380. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $400.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for CRM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Macquarie Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform

