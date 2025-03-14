Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Royal Caribbean Gr

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,666,867, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $82,797.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $252.5 for Royal Caribbean Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $185.0 to $252.5 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $6.9 $5.95 $6.41 $205.00 $291.3K 21 495 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $17.0 $16.1 $17.0 $227.50 $197.2K 621 379 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $22.85 $21.5 $22.85 $220.00 $175.9K 714 225 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $22.85 $21.45 $22.25 $220.00 $175.0K 714 148 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $35.95 $35.5 $35.5 $240.00 $106.5K 321 42

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 66 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Royal Caribbean Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Royal Caribbean Gr Currently trading with a volume of 1,317,478, the RCL's price is up by 1.47%, now at $210.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days. Expert Opinions on Royal Caribbean Gr

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $272.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Loop Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $295.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Royal Caribbean Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.