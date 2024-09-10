Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Royal Caribbean Gr

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Royal Caribbean Gr. Our analysis of options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $240,230, and 2 were calls, valued at $194,468.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $160.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Royal Caribbean Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Royal Caribbean Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $160.0, over the past month.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $28.15 $27.15 $27.62 $140.00 $111.1K 120 41 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $28.05 $27.4 $27.76 $140.00 $83.2K 120 71 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.23 $0.97 $1.04 $152.50 $54.6K 73 542 RCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $7.85 $7.55 $7.5 $160.00 $37.5K 481 53 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.7 $2.55 $2.7 $152.50 $34.0K 70 236

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Royal Caribbean Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Royal Caribbean Gr With a volume of 475,266, the price of RCL is down -2.4% at $156.42. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.