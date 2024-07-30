Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Royal Caribbean Gr

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Royal Caribbean Gr. Our analysis of options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $245,906, and 5 were calls, valued at $244,035.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $210.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Royal Caribbean Gr stands at 200.22, with a total volume reaching 575.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Royal Caribbean Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $210.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $8.4 $8.3 $8.3 $155.00 $104.5K 309 127 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $16.25 $15.8 $15.8 $155.00 $80.5K 128 53 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.4 $13.2 $13.2 $160.00 $72.6K 181 68 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $3.85 $3.65 $3.85 $157.50 $53.8K 197 141 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $11.2 $10.0 $10.0 $135.00 $50.0K 25 50

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with eight more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,805,112, the price of RCL is up 1.1% at $156.84. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $191.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $185. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $172. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $210. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $195. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $195.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

