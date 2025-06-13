Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Robinhood Markets

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HOOD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 50 extraordinary options activities for Robinhood Markets. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $640,321, and 37 are calls, amounting to $4,234,525.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $115.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Robinhood Markets's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Robinhood Markets's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $51.5 $50.5 $50.51 $25.00 $757.5K 30.5K 330 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.1 $49.7 $50.1 $25.00 $501.0K 30.5K 1.2K HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $24.0 $23.8 $23.85 $50.00 $477.0K 10.3K 201 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $51.2 $50.05 $50.4 $25.00 $262.0K 30.5K 718 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.0 $49.6 $50.0 $25.00 $250.0K 30.5K 1.2K

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Robinhood Markets, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets

Trading volume stands at 13,404,378, with HOOD's price up by 0.3%, positioned at $74.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

Expert Opinions on Robinhood Markets

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $71.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $72. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $48. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $71. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Redburn Atlantic Downgrades Neutral Sell

