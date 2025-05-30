Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Robinhood Markets

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $405,865, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,451,670.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $90.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.3 $20.0 $20.3 $43.00 $708.4K 1.5K 350 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $15.1 $14.25 $15.15 $50.00 $151.5K 30 100 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $29.4 $28.85 $29.2 $35.00 $58.4K 3.2K 20 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $2.29 $2.25 $2.25 $62.00 $56.2K 544 255 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $7.2 $5.5 $5.5 $63.00 $55.0K 102 101

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

In light of the recent options history for Robinhood Markets, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Robinhood Markets

With a volume of 6,036,548, the price of HOOD is down -0.8% at $63.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $64.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $58. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $64. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $71. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for HOOD

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Buy

