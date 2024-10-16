Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Robinhood Markets

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HOOD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Robinhood Markets.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 11%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,880, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,748,000.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $31.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $31.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.7 $27.00 $1.4M 3.0K 2.5K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.75 $8.55 $8.75 $25.00 $65.6K 63.5K 379 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.05 $5.95 $6.02 $22.00 $60.4K 1.9K 109 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.65 $8.5 $8.65 $25.00 $51.9K 63.5K 159 HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $1.92 $1.76 $1.84 $28.00 $46.0K 13.0K 437

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 4,280,723, the HOOD's price is up by 0.21%, now at $26.86. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $23. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $27. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $23. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $27. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

