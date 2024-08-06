Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Robinhood Markets

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $260,804 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,826,929.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $30.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Robinhood Markets stands at 8414.6, with a total volume reaching 19,138.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Robinhood Markets, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.86 $1.83 $1.86 $21.00 $641.7K 106 3.4K HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.89 $1.81 $1.83 $21.00 $631.3K 106 3.4K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $0.78 $0.77 $0.77 $18.00 $117.8K 7.3K 8.7K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.31 $1.29 $1.3 $17.00 $110.1K 2.9K 2.5K HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.5 $13.25 $14.5 $30.00 $72.5K 1.2K 78

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access. It earns transaction-based revenues from routing user orders for options, equities, and cryptocurrencies to market makers when a routed order is executed.

In light of the recent options history for Robinhood Markets, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 10,118,180, with HOOD's price up by 4.92%, positioned at $17.23. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. Expert Opinions on Robinhood Markets

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $25. Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $18. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $21. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $20. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

