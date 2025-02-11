Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Rivian Automotive

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $369,898 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $210,021.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $35.0 for Rivian Automotive, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rivian Automotive's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rivian Automotive's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.68 $1.66 $1.66 $14.00 $83.0K 10.6K 1.0K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.67 $1.63 $1.64 $14.00 $78.9K 10.6K 451 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.03 $1.02 $1.02 $13.00 $66.3K 6.9K 717 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.4 $1.38 $1.4 $13.50 $65.0K 518 347 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.47 $0.44 $0.44 $14.00 $55.5K 14.0K 2.0K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now? With a volume of 5,624,454, the price of RIVN is down -2.31% at $12.69. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Rivian Automotive

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $14.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $14. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $14. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $14.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rivian Automotive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

