Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Riot Platforms

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RIOT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Riot Platforms. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 12% bullish and 87% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $43,925, and 15 calls, totaling $983,247.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $12.0 for Riot Platforms during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.09 $2.0 $2.0 $12.00 $100.1K 6.6K 502 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $5.00 $75.0K 3.0K 821 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.17 $1.15 $1.15 $6.00 $74.9K 5.3K 1.3K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.17 $1.15 $1.15 $6.00 $74.9K 5.3K 687 RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.74 $5.00 $74.8K 3.0K 409

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Riot Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Riot Platforms's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 11,214,983, the RIOT's price is down by -4.65%, now at $7.08. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Riot Platforms

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $19.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Riot Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

