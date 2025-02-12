Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in PulteGroup

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PHM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for PulteGroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,463,286, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $48,800.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $130.0 for PulteGroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PulteGroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PulteGroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

PulteGroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PHM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $28.0 $27.0 $27.01 $130.00 $405.1K 253 150 PHM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.4 $8.0 $8.1 $100.00 $321.0K 556 456 PHM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.8 $26.9 $26.91 $130.00 $269.1K 253 250 PHM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.2 $12.6 $13.19 $110.00 $197.8K 257 150 PHM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.1 $12.8 $13.1 $110.00 $131.0K 257 250

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The company mainly builds single-family detached homes, and offers products to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers. It also offers homebuyers mortgage financing, title, and insurance agency services through its financial services segment.

Current Position of PulteGroup With a trading volume of 438,718, the price of PHM is down by -2.55%, reaching $104.59. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About PulteGroup

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $133.4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PulteGroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

