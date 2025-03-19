Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Philip Morris Intl

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Philip Morris Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,500,308, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $261,660.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $170.0 for Philip Morris Intl, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Philip Morris Intl's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Philip Morris Intl's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Philip Morris Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.45 $150.00 $408.7K 702 833 PM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.9 $12.7 $12.7 $165.00 $127.0K 691 100 PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.8 $7.6 $7.8 $155.00 $100.6K 1.1K 151 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.7 $10.5 $10.67 $160.00 $100.5K 363 188 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.1 $13.9 $14.04 $165.00 $99.8K 149 71

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2023 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heated tobacco product.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Philip Morris Intl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Philip Morris Intl's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,119,755, with PM's price up by 0.38%, positioned at $154.43. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 35 days. What The Experts Say On Philip Morris Intl

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $167.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Philip Morris Intl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

