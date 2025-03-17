Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Philip Morris Intl

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Philip Morris Intl. Our analysis of options history for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $56,700, and 12 were calls, valued at $2,229,453.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $155.0 for Philip Morris Intl, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Philip Morris Intl's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Philip Morris Intl's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $155.0, over the past month.

Philip Morris Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $18.4 $17.9 $18.4 $140.00 $1.1M 546 600 PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.2 $9.9 $9.98 $155.00 $227.9K 1.0K 2.0K PM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.5 $7.4 $7.4 $155.00 $198.3K 3.0K 515 PM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.4 $10.1 $10.2 $155.00 $196.8K 1.0K 1.1K PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.4 $10.2 $10.2 $155.00 $181.5K 1.0K 1.4K

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2023 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heated tobacco product.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Philip Morris Intl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Philip Morris Intl's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,589,929, the price of PM is up by 2.19%, reaching $155.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Philip Morris Intl

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $167.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl with a target price of $175. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

