Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Philip Morris Intl

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Philip Morris Intl. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $446,225, and 12 are calls, amounting to $843,341.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $160.0 for Philip Morris Intl, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Philip Morris Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Philip Morris Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $31.3 $31.0 $31.0 $95.00 $288.3K 1.4K 193 PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.6 $20.5 $20.6 $105.00 $191.5K 42 93 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.2 $11.2 $125.00 $166.0K 25 148 PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $5.6 $7.9 $115.00 $112.1K 378 166 PM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.5 $6.5 $120.00 $65.0K 75 152

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

Philip Morris Intl's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 6,230,205, the price of PM is up by 1.96%, reaching $125.71. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Philip Morris Intl

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $130.0.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

