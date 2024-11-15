Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Pfizer

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PFE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Pfizer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,248,013, and 10 are calls, amounting to $924,906.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $30.0 for Pfizer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Pfizer's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Pfizer's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.88 $1.64 $1.7 $26.00 $340.0K 45.2K 2.1K PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $1.63 $1.36 $1.4 $20.00 $283.2K 663 2.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.25 $6.2 $6.2 $20.00 $256.6K 2.2K 2.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.7 $20.00 $170.4K 1.7K 479 PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.63 $2.7 $25.00 $135.0K 35.4K 2.2K

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pfizer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 45,749,524, the price of PFE is down by -4.01%, reaching $24.98. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now. Expert Opinions on Pfizer

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.75.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $45. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $45. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $25. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $32.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pfizer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

