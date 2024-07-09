Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Petrobras Brasileiro

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PBR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Petrobras Brasileiro.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 14% bullish and 78%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $704,023, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $359,874.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $22.0 for Petrobras Brasileiro, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Petrobras Brasileiro's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Petrobras Brasileiro's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

Petrobras Brasileiro Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.75 $7.5 $7.75 $22.00 $255.7K 3.2K 0 PBR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.86 $2.52 $2.8 $17.00 $167.4K 4.5K 129 PBR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.86 $0.79 $0.85 $16.00 $94.0K 11.3K 931 PBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.81 $0.75 $0.81 $16.00 $75.4K 11.3K 0 PBR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.75 $7.7 $7.75 $22.00 $72.8K 3.2K 515

About Petrobras Brasileiro

Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated energy company controlled by the Brazilian government. The company focuses on exploration and production of oil and gas in Brazilian offshore fields. Production in 2023 was 2.8 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (80% oil production), and reserves stood at 10.9 billion boe (85% oil). At end-2023, Petrobras operated 10 refineries in Brazil with capacity of 1.8 million barrels a day and distributes refined products and natural gas throughout Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for Petrobras Brasileiro, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Petrobras Brasileiro Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 11,624,537, the price of PBR is up by 0.3%, reaching $15.18. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Petrobras Brasileiro

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.9.

Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Petrobras Brasileiro, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

