Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in PepsiCo

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PepsiCo.

Looking at options history for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $425,199 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $330,911.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $185.0 for PepsiCo over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PepsiCo stands at 1345.0, with a total volume reaching 17,200.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PepsiCo, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $185.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PepsiCo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $175.00 $119.5K 490 267 PEP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.97 $2.91 $2.91 $170.00 $117.2K 994 720 PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.06 $0.98 $1.0 $185.00 $79.1K 705 1.2K PEP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.55 $4.45 $4.55 $172.50 $71.4K 0 170 PEP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.35 $5.2 $5.2 $155.00 $68.1K 217 133

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets make up 40% of total sales and one third of operating profits.

Where Is PepsiCo Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,295,802, with PEP's price up by 1.01%, positioned at $172.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 15 days. What The Experts Say On PepsiCo

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $185.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $185.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PepsiCo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

