Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in PDD Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $137,435, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,329,520.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $170.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PDD Holdings stands at 4296.18, with a total volume reaching 6,275.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PDD Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $7.65 $6.95 $7.56 $131.00 $206.3K 59 454 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $8.6 $8.4 $8.45 $130.00 $109.8K 83 383 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.35 $10.7 $11.2 $170.00 $98.5K 1.2K 89 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $8.2 $7.95 $8.1 $130.00 $97.2K 83 771 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $8.05 $8.05 $8.05 $130.00 $96.6K 83 651

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PDD Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

PDD Holdings's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,960,982, with PDD's price up by 5.23%, positioned at $132.79. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

