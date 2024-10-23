Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Oracle

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $620,527, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $259,865.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $240.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $165.00 $135.9K 1.3K 264 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.4 $9.35 $9.4 $175.00 $95.8K 1.1K 196 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.25 $8.1 $8.22 $155.00 $82.2K 368 100 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.75 $8.6 $8.65 $175.00 $51.9K 2.3K 124 ORCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $8.25 $8.15 $8.23 $175.00 $49.4K 2.3K 61

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Oracle, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Oracle With a volume of 4,516,503, the price of ORCL is down -0.83% at $173.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days. Expert Opinions on Oracle

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $190.66666666666666.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $202. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $205. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oracle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

