Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Oracle

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $639,766, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $544,283.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $150.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oracle stands at 1450.38, with a total volume reaching 1,799.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oracle, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.65 $4.5 $130.00 $427.5K 128 961 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $150.00 $154.5K 1.2K 10 ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.65 $11.45 $11.45 $145.00 $114.5K 679 100 ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.7 $6.65 $6.65 $135.00 $77.1K 282 222 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.0 $7.85 $7.95 $135.00 $71.7K 6.6K 108

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,821,243, the price of ORCL is up 0.41% at $138.65. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

