Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Oracle

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,250, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $297,780.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $170.0 for Oracle during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $16.4 $16.1 $16.4 $130.00 $68.8K 3.7K 42 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $1.97 $1.96 $1.97 $142.00 $55.1K 1.5K 1.5K ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $10.9 $8.2 $9.63 $140.00 $43.1K 162 45 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.8 $6.65 $6.65 $145.00 $41.2K 6.6K 163 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $155.00 $37.7K 6.2K 14

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Oracle's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 869,314, the price of ORCL is up by 1.94%, reaching $142.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Oracle

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $150.0.

An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $175. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $150. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

