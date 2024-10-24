Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Oklo

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oklo (NYSE:OKLO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKLO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Oklo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $44,200, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $709,570.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $32.0 for Oklo, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oklo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oklo's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.5 $2.45 $2.5 $20.00 $212.2K 9.0K 1.1K OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.1 $4.3 $5.05 $24.00 $143.9K 23 565 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.0 $4.3 $5.05 $24.00 $120.1K 23 340 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.4 $2.35 $2.35 $20.00 $59.2K 9.0K 1.4K OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.05 $24.00 $50.5K 23 340

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oklo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Oklo With a trading volume of 3,673,789, the price of OKLO is up by 0.79%, reaching $18.45. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oklo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.