Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in NuScale Power

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for NuScale Power.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,480, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $922,632.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $31.0 for NuScale Power during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NuScale Power's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NuScale Power's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $31.0 in the last 30 days.

NuScale Power Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.9 $9.5 $9.5 $20.00 $446.5K 3.6K 505 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.1 $10.5 $11.09 $20.00 $55.4K 410 101 SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.1 $14.9 $14.9 $12.50 $44.7K 26.4K 330 SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.7 $14.4 $14.73 $12.50 $44.1K 26.4K 90 SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.6 $14.4 $14.6 $12.00 $43.8K 211 60

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is engaged in the development of a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NuScale Power, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

NuScale Power's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 5,686,240, the price of SMR is up by 0.45%, reaching $27.39. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 114 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

