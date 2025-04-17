Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Nu Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nu Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $177,620, and 6 were calls, valued at $205,382.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $15.0 for Nu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nu Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nu Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.15 $4.9 $4.95 $15.00 $151.9K 406 351 NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.9 $3.85 $3.9 $7.00 $39.0K 214 100 NU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.82 $1.56 $1.65 $11.00 $37.9K 975 230 NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.15 $0.13 $0.13 $13.00 $37.7K 24.7K 3.2K NU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.59 $1.59 $1.59 $11.00 $35.9K 975 234

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nu Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Nu Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 21,083,230, with NU's price up by 1.39%, positioned at $10.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Nu Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nu Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.