Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Novo Nordisk

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Novo Nordisk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $97,500, and 7 are calls, amounting to $332,890.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $150.0 for Novo Nordisk during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Novo Nordisk stands at 1988.56, with a total volume reaching 2,194.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Novo Nordisk, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $140.00 $84.3K 8.6K 255 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $46.0 $45.05 $46.0 $100.00 $69.0K 770 16 NVO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.4 $25.35 $26.1 $130.00 $54.8K 700 0 NVO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $1.08 $0.77 $1.08 $132.00 $54.0K 552 500 NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.75 $14.5 $14.5 $145.00 $43.5K 106 30

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Novo Nordisk, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Novo Nordisk's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,297,641, with NVO's price up by 2.03%, positioned at $137.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Novo Nordisk

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $160. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Novo Nordisk with a target price of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Novo Nordisk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.