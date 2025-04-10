Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Northrop Grumman

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NOC usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Northrop Grumman. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $136,202, and 7 are calls, amounting to $220,240.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $505.0 and $540.0 for Northrop Grumman, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Northrop Grumman's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Northrop Grumman's whale activity within a strike price range from $505.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Northrop Grumman 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $48.0 $44.0 $48.0 $540.00 $48.0K 10 10 NOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $40.8 $40.7 $40.8 $530.00 $44.8K 3 12 NOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $23.5 $23.4 $23.4 $510.00 $35.0K 59 32 NOC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $29.4 $27.6 $28.5 $520.00 $31.3K 220 41 NOC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $30.5 $27.3 $29.0 $520.00 $29.0K 220 20

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp is a diversified company which is aligned in four operating sectors, which also comprise our reportable segments namely Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems and Space Systems. The aerospace segment designs and builds military aircraft, including the F-35, Global Hawk drones, and the B-21 bomber. Defense systems develops artillery, missile systems, and missile defense technologies. Mission systems focuses on radar, navigation, and communication systems, while space systems manufactures satellites, sensors, and rocket motors.

In light of the recent options history for Northrop Grumman, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Northrop Grumman

Currently trading with a volume of 568,529, the NOC's price is up by 1.5%, now at $520.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Expert Opinions on Northrop Grumman

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $575.0.

Latest Ratings for NOC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 RBC Capital Upgrades Sector Perform Outperform Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

