Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Nike

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nike (NYSE:NKE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $765,690, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $805,433.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $82.5 for Nike over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nike's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nike's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $82.5, over the past month.

Nike Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $8.15 $8.0 $8.0 $60.00 $600.0K 19 758 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.35 $70.00 $127.3K 4.9K 1.3K NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.35 $70.00 $110.5K 4.9K 683 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.35 $70.00 $100.5K 4.9K 303 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.35 $65.00 $90.4K 3.6K 347

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nike, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Nike

Currently trading with a volume of 4,217,181, the NKE's price is up by 0.61%, now at $62.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nike

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $63.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Nike with a target price of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Nike, targeting a price of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Nike, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for NKE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.