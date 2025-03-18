Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Nike

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nike. Our analysis of options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $279,675, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,127,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $95.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nike's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nike's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nike Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $11.9 $11.45 $11.6 $75.00 $232.0K 176 0 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.45 $11.0 $11.3 $75.00 $226.0K 176 500 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.1 $11.6 $11.6 $75.00 $116.0K 176 300 NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $11.55 $11.4 $11.48 $62.50 $114.8K 3 101 NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.77 $2.45 $2.63 $75.00 $78.9K 14.5K 306

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nike, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Nike's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,175,372, the price of NKE is up by 0.26%, reaching $73.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now. What The Experts Say On Nike

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.4.

* An analyst from Jefferies has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Nike with a target price of $72. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Nike, targeting a price of $80. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Nike, targeting a price of $80.

