Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Nike

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Nike. Our analysis of options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $214,405, and 10 were calls, valued at $411,514.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $145.0 for Nike, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nike stands at 3764.55, with a total volume reaching 8,798.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nike, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nike Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.85 $82.50 $62.3K 2.7K 91 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.5 $90.00 $57.2K 3.3K 241 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.3 $12.15 $12.15 $82.50 $51.0K 611 84 NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.3 $12.15 $12.15 $82.50 $49.8K 611 42 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.13 $1.11 $1.11 $75.00 $49.0K 13.1K 96

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nike, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Nike Currently trading with a volume of 10,643,928, the NKE's price is up by 2.14%, now at $83.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. What The Experts Say On Nike

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $94.8.

* An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $85. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $80. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Nike with a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Nike with a target price of $109.

