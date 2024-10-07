Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Nike

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nike. Our analysis of options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 19 were puts, with a value of $1,562,091, and 12 were calls, valued at $519,135.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $155.0 for Nike during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nike's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nike's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.4 $77.50 $440.0K 3.1K 1.0K NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $18.2 $17.85 $18.15 $92.50 $156.0K 1.1K 87 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $18.1 $17.45 $18.1 $92.50 $146.6K 1.1K 250 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $19.75 $18.0 $18.0 $92.50 $145.8K 1.1K 88 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $77.50 $131.5K 599 603

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

In light of the recent options history for Nike, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Nike With a volume of 7,412,914, the price of NKE is down -2.27% at $80.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days. Expert Opinions on Nike

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $82. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Nike with a target price of $83. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Nike, targeting a price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Nike with a target price of $81. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $104.

