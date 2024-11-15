Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in NextNav

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on NextNav (NASDAQ:NN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for NextNav. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 69% bullish and 23% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $105,000, and 12 calls, totaling $504,800.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $17.0 for NextNav over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextNav's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextNav's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

NextNav Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.4 $11.3 $11.4 $3.00 $125.4K 2.9K 110 NN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.75 $1.7 $1.75 $15.00 $105.0K 26 600 NN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $7.2 $6.7 $6.7 $17.00 $46.9K 566 70 NN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.9 $6.7 $7.84 $15.00 $39.4K 1.7K 310 NN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.1 $12.00 $39.3K 693 98

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides GPS service. The company NextNav TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS.

In light of the recent options history for NextNav, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of NextNav Trading volume stands at 568,994, with NN's price up by 0.85%, positioned at $14.27. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 117 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NextNav options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

