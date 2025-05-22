Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Nebius Group

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nebius Group.

Looking at options history for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $109,750 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $466,717.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $45.0 for Nebius Group, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nebius Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nebius Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $20.2 $19.4 $20.2 $25.00 $141.4K 904 72 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.4 $14.7 $14.7 $40.00 $102.9K 1.9K 70 NBIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.6 $7.1 $8.0 $45.00 $80.0K 183 100 NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $24.4 $23.3 $24.22 $20.00 $60.5K 795 0 NBIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $8.3 $7.5 $8.1 $40.00 $38.8K 284 52

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

In light of the recent options history for Nebius Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Nebius Group Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,217,497, the price of NBIS is down by -3.8%, reaching $37.44.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Nebius Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $47.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $50. * An analyst from Northland Capital Markets downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $34. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Nebius Group, targeting a price of $45. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets keeps a Outperform rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $47. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BWS Financial keeps a Buy rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for NBIS

