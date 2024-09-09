Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Mosaic

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $519,614, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $74,270.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $32.5 for Mosaic over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mosaic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mosaic's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $32.5 in the last 30 days.

Mosaic 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.25 $27.25 $203.4K 4.2K 0 MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.8 $2.8 $2.8 $25.00 $113.9K 2.3K 407 MOS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.6 $7.45 $7.5 $32.50 $63.7K 371 89 MOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.32 $2.3 $2.3 $25.00 $45.7K 2.4K 207 MOS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.35 $27.25 $38.8K 4.2K 626

About Mosaic

Formed in 2004 by the combination of IMC Global and Cargill's fertilizer business, Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosiac Fertilizantes business, which the company acquired from Vale in 2018.

Present Market Standing of Mosaic With a trading volume of 4,258,531, the price of MOS is down by -2.03%, reaching $25.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. Expert Opinions on Mosaic

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $31.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Mosaic, targeting a price of $32. In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $30.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Mosaic options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.