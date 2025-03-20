Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Morgan Stanley

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $959,008 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $288,439.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $145.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Morgan Stanley stands at 1542.0, with a total volume reaching 2,653.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Morgan Stanley, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.05 $120.00 $486.0K 4.3K 1.3K MS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $12.85 $11.95 $12.37 $120.00 $371.0K 423 300 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.5 $8.35 $8.5 $115.00 $85.0K 536 141 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.65 $5.5 $5.6 $125.00 $76.1K 4.6K 169 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.75 $8.3 $8.55 $100.00 $39.3K 1.2K 128

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Morgan Stanley, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Morgan Stanley With a trading volume of 7,012,597, the price of MS is up by 0.52%, reaching $120.47. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Morgan Stanley

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $126.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Morgan Stanley with a target price of $126.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.