Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Morgan Stanley

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 27 extraordinary options activities for Morgan Stanley. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $313,450, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,668,568.

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $160.0 for Morgan Stanley, spanning the last three months.

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Morgan Stanley stands at 3021.5, with a total volume reaching 7,108.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Morgan Stanley, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.8 $2.77 $2.8 $135.00 $263.2K 4.6K 1.0K MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.15 $6.9 $7.0 $135.00 $172.9K 2.8K 0 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.15 $6.0 $6.05 $140.00 $168.1K 12.2K 971 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.85 $6.8 $6.85 $140.00 $119.2K 12.2K 328 MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.65 $5.55 $5.6 $140.00 $97.4K 12.2K 974

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Where Is Morgan Stanley Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,572,565, the price of MS is down by -4.23%, reaching $134.74. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

