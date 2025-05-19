Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MongoDB

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $303,916, and 21 are calls, amounting to $1,165,921.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $340.0 for MongoDB, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MongoDB stands at 179.21, with a total volume reaching 2,083.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MongoDB, situated within the strike price corridor from $155.0 to $340.0, throughout the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $16.3 $16.2 $16.3 $200.00 $180.6K 198 123 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $26.0 $25.55 $26.0 $175.00 $67.6K 293 1 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $11.2 $11.15 $11.2 $270.00 $63.8K 168 108 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $23.85 $23.1 $23.85 $330.00 $59.6K 76 25 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $23.6 $22.75 $23.6 $330.00 $59.0K 108 62

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,144,863, the price of MDB is down by -1.02%, reaching $189.34.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

Expert Opinions on MongoDB

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $204.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on MongoDB with a target price of $252. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for MDB

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight

