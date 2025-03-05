Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MongoDB

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MongoDB. Our analysis of options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 5% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $360,942, and 10 were calls, valued at $473,816.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $215.0 to $325.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MongoDB's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MongoDB's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $215.0 to $325.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $19.2 $18.15 $18.7 $265.00 $90.1K 259 162 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $1.64 $1.49 $1.57 $320.00 $60.6K 1.4K 2.2K MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $1.64 $1.5 $1.56 $320.00 $58.5K 1.4K 2.7K MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $1.64 $1.49 $1.57 $320.00 $57.5K 1.4K 1.7K MDB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $12.05 $11.2 $11.62 $250.00 $56.1K 1.8K 2.0K

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of MongoDB Trading volume stands at 1,770,062, with MDB's price up by 3.17%, positioned at $262.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. What The Experts Say On MongoDB

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $350.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $350.

