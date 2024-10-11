Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MongoDB

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $109,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $497,935.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $300.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MongoDB's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MongoDB's significant trades, within a strike price range of $195.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $3.6 $3.6 $300.00 $143.6K 584 880 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.45 $3.55 $3.55 $300.00 $140.1K 584 478 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.9 $10.25 $10.9 $195.00 $109.0K 23 100 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.1 $3.55 $3.55 $300.00 $71.0K 584 880 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/22/24 $17.25 $16.7 $17.25 $300.00 $43.1K 11 50

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 840,590, the price of MDB is up by 0.41%, reaching $293.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now. Expert Opinions on MongoDB

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $340.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $340.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

