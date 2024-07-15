Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MongoDB

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $409,012, and 6 are calls, amounting to $553,822.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $300.0 for MongoDB, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MongoDB options trades today is 189.67 with a total volume of 12.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MongoDB's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $46.0 $45.5 $46.0 $270.00 $243.7K 362 0 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $42.5 $42.5 $42.5 $230.00 $148.7K 198 2 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $55.6 $54.0 $54.0 $210.00 $135.0K 87 0 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $36.2 $35.6 $35.6 $250.00 $110.3K 253 1 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $30.6 $30.05 $30.6 $250.00 $91.8K 348 2

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of MongoDB With a volume of 461,639, the price of MDB is up 0.82% at $255.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days. What The Experts Say On MongoDB

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $350.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $400. An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

