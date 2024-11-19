Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Moderna

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 37 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 32% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,152,330 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,026,287.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $300.0 for Moderna over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Moderna's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Moderna's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.35 $3.35 $40.00 $169.5K 1.3K 1.0K MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $34.95 $33.8 $33.8 $70.00 $168.9K 1.0K 50 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $24.05 $24.0 $24.05 $60.00 $137.0K 1.1K 59 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.21 $45.00 $124.0K 733 389 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $40.00 $113.1K 1.3K 344

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Moderna, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Moderna Trading volume stands at 5,807,278, with MRNA's price down by -4.83%, positioned at $37.6. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 93 days.

