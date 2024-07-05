Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Moderna

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $223,449, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $248,910.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $195.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.0 $37.5 $39.0 $105.00 $117.0K 423 35 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $195.00 $95.3K 748 0 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $25.7 $25.7 $25.7 $140.00 $51.4K 713 0 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $13.65 $13.2 $13.2 $130.00 $50.1K 237 0 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/12/24 $15.05 $13.7 $14.16 $130.00 $42.4K 63 20

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Moderna, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 467,757, the price of MRNA is up by 0.19%, reaching $116.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

